8/30/19 Jail Log

Friday, August 30, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 2

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Container: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Violate Promise to Appear: 1

Possession: 3

Criminal Mischief: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Harassment: 1

Assault Family/House Member Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Theft: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Fail to Stop at Stop Sign: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



ROMERO, SETH

Booking #:



423364

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 4:53 am

Charges:

16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

$500.00

View Profile >>>

GARCIA, ESTEBAN

Booking #:

423363

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 3:45 am

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

ODOMS, DOMINIQUE

Booking #:

423361

Release Date:

08-30-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 2:21 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, JOSE

Booking #:

423359

Booking Date:

08-30-2019 – 1:39 am

Charges:

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ROBINSON, ROBERT

Booking #:

423358

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 11:06 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX12

MISC FTAX1

$482.00

View Profile >>>

CADENA, EFREN

Booking #:

423357

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 10:50 pm

Charges:

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPFERNALIA

SB1 NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER

$1592.00

View Profile >>>

SALINAS, RUDOLPHO

Booking #:

423356

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 10:14 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

GIBBS, JOSHUA

Booking #:

423355

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 10:03 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

FLORES, JOSE

Booking #:

423354

Release Date:

08-29-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 8:17 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

WIMBERLY, DELOS

Booking #:

423353

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 7:26 pm

Charges:

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070019 *J/N*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RIOS, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

423352

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 6:40 pm

Charges:

16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

No Bond

View Profile >>>

KIM, HYEONG

Booking #:

423351

Release Date:

08-29-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 4:26 pm

Charges:

29990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

VALADEZ, CORY

Booking #:

423350

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 4:05 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HARVEY, KENNETH

Booking #:

423349

Release Date:

08-29-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 3:41 pm

Charges:

13160012 HARASSMENT

$500.00

View Profile >>>

TORRES, ELISEO

Booking #:

423347

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 2:15 pm

Charges:

13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

FLORES, MARIO

Booking #:

423346

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 2:01 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HOLLAND, JENNY

Booking #:

423345

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 1:56 pm

Charges:

23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

$482.00

View Profile >>>

SALINAS, ROBERTO

Booking #:

423344

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 1:02 pm

Charges:

54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SPATH, STEVEN

Booking #:

423343

Release Date:

08-29-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 11:34 am

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1002.00

View Profile >>>

WEATHERBY, EMILY

Booking #:

423342

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 9:24 am

Charges:

22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

View Profile >>>