8/28/19 Jail log

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1

Violation of Promise to Appear: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless SBI/Mental: 1

Impeding Traffic: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Theft: 2

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

HERNANDEZ, PATRICIA

Booking #:

423325

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 5:32 am

Charges:

35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

SOTO, MATHEW

Booking #:

423324

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 3:02 am

Charges:

25020021 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ENH IAT

52030026 PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES

$500.00

FERNANDEZ, RONALD

Booking #:

423323

Release Date:

08-28-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 1:18 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

LUNA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423322

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 12:45 am

Charges:

35620008 *VOP POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

BROWN, KEDRICK

Booking #:

423321

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 11:40 pm

Charges:

26990041 *RPR* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030026 *RPR* PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES

57070010 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

LABOID, SABIAN

Booking #:

423320

Release Date:

08-28-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 11:19 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO

Booking #:

423319

Release Date:

08-28-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 10:25 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

MOORE, LARAMIE

Booking #:

423318

Release Date:

08-28-2019 – 3:58 am

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 9:51 pm

Charges:

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 1832621J4 USE EQUIPMENT NOT APPROVED (GLASS COATING MATERIAL)

$227.00

DURAN, SIENNA

Booking #:

423317

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 8:41 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ZAMARRIPA, DENNY

Booking #:

423316

Release Date:

08-27-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 6:22 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH

Booking #:

423315

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 5:47 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

VALVERDE, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

423314

Release Date:

08-27-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 5:33 pm

Charges:

35620010 MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

No Bond

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423313

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 3:12 pm

Charges:

24110003 MO*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

PLUMLEY, HEATHER

Booking #:

423312

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 2:26 pm

Charges:

13990042 MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL

No Bond

VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY

Booking #:

423311

Release Date:

08-27-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 12:37 pm

Charges:

54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC

$354.00

PEREZ, ROY

Booking #:

423310

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 11:36 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

LOPEZ, FRANK

Booking #:

423309

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 11:05 am

Charges:

23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

BUENTELLO, LEO

Booking #:

423308

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 11:05 am

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

No Bond

SMALLWOOD, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

423307

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 10:42 am

Charges:

35990016 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423306

Release Date:

08-27-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 9:43 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$924.00

DEPAUW, CODY

Booking #:

423305

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 9:40 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

YNOSTROSA, MARISSA

Booking #:

423304

Release Date:

08-27-2019 – 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 7:29 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$942.00

