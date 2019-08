8/14/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Possession: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Assault on Peace Officer: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1







Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

MEYER, ERIC

Booking #:

423017

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 4:14 am

Charges:

54040010 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

GRIFFIN, KRYSTAL

Booking #:

423016

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 4:06 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

FORD, MASON

Booking #:

423015

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 3:28 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC VPTA X2

$3230.00

WILLIAMS, DIALLO

Booking #:

423014

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 12:47 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$500.00

MCNEILL, JASON

Booking #:

423013

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 11:50 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

BANKS, BRANDON

Booking #:

423012

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 11:21 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

MADDOX, JOHN

Booking #:

423011

Release Date:

08-14-2019 – 3:43 am

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 10:59 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

SUTTON, MARY

Booking #:

423010

Release Date:

08-14-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 10:45 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

RIVERA, JOANNA

Booking #:

423009

Release Date:

08-13-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 9:27 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$842.00

STARNES, RENEE

Booking #:

423008

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 7:37 pm

Charges:

35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SANCHEZ, JANDIE

Booking #:

423007

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 7:16 pm

Charges:

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

ARTEAGA, ASHLEY

Booking #:

423006

Release Date:

08-14-2019 – 3:13 am

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 3:28 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT ON PEACE OFFICER CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$1434.00

MARTINEZ, CHRIS

Booking #:

423005

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 2:39 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

WILLIAMS, TROY

Booking #:

423004

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 2:14 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, SALENA

Booking #:

423003

Release Date:

08-13-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 10:09 am

Charges:

54990067 CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

HALL, REDGY

Booking #:

423002

Release Date:

08-13-2019 – 10:43 am

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 9:48 am

Charges:

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

RIVERA, PEDRO

Booking #:

423001

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 8:46 am

Charges:

13990001 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

No Bond

