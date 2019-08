8/13/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Possession: 7

Public Intoxication: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Harassment: 1

Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to Minor: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Theft: 2

Criminal Mischief: 1

Speeding: 1

Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

EPPERSON, MELISSA

Booking #:

422999

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 4:55 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$992.00

JONES, JACK

Booking #:

422998

Release Date:

08-13-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 2:50 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

GUTIERREZ, JOE

Booking #:

422997

Release Date:

08-13-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 1:18 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

LIRA, DANIELA

Booking #:

422996

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 1:09 am

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SALAS, EPIFANIO

Booking #:

422994

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 12:52 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MCCARTHY, ANTHONY

Booking #:

422993

Release Date:

08-13-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

08-13-2019 – 12:06 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

DELEON, EMANUEL

Booking #:

422992

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 9:28 pm

Charges:

57070020 *CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

REYES, JONATHAN

Booking #:

422991

Release Date:

08-13-2019 – 2:28 am

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 7:47 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

422990

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 5:31 pm

Charges:

35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

HOLDWAY, JERRY

Booking #:

422989

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 5:11 pm

Charges:

22990001 COMM*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

MOOLHUYSEN, SHANDI

Booking #:

422988

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 4:54 pm

Charges:

13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ

No Bond

SANAUGUSTINE, EDDIE

Booking #:

422987

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 4:12 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2

MISC CPF X 8

MISC VPTA X 1

$1790.00

FORD, JODE

Booking #:

422986

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 3:20 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

BURNLEY, JOE

Booking #:

422985

Release Date:

08-12-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 3:08 pm

Charges:

13160012 HARASSMENT

No Bond

Allison, Cambree

Booking #:

422984

Release Date:

08-12-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 2:34 pm

Charges:

41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR

No Bond

TORO, ANTHONY

Booking #:

422983

Release Date:

08-12-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 1:27 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

PIERCE, ARTHUR

Booking #:

422982

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 1:11 pm

Charges:

54040028 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

No Bond

GARDNER, EDDIE

Booking #:

422981

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 12:32 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SANDOVAL, JONATHAN

Booking #:

422980

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 12:08 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

$8000.00

HAGEMAN, JIMMIE

Booking #:

422979

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 11:30 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$642.00

WHITE, ANTONIO

Booking #:

422978

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 11:24 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

FUENTES, LEE

Booking #:

422977

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 11:20 am

Charges:

54990067 COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

GONZALES, MEAGAN

Booking #:

422976

Release Date:

08-12-2019 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 11:10 am

Charges:

23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

THOMAS, MARCUS

Booking #:

422975

Release Date:

08-12-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 11:04 am

Charges:

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

PEREZ, MICHELLE

Booking #:

422974

Release Date:

08-12-2019 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 11:02 am

Charges:

54990067 COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

57070010 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

CUEVAS, JOE

Booking #:

422972

Release Date:

08-12-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 10:39 am

Charges:

MISC SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 52MPH IN A 40MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X 1

$1000.20

MALDONADO, JOAQUIN

Booking #:

422973

Release Date:

08-12-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 10:38 am

Charges:

53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE

$500.00

DOAN, BRADLEY

Booking #:

422971

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 10:36 am

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

JASS, SANTOS

Booking #:

422970

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 10:16 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

LOPEZ, FELIX

Booking #:

422969

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 9:38 am

Charges:

35990016 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SANCHEZ, CARLOS

Booking #:

422968

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 8:53 am

Charges:

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

DOYLE, MEAGAN

Booking #:

422967

Release Date:

08-12-2019 – 10:58 am

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 8:24 am

Charges:

23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

