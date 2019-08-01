8/1/19 Jail Log

Thursday, August 1, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
- Driving While License Invalid: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
BEJIL, ALFRED
Booking #:
422747
Booking Date:
08-01-2019 – 4:45 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX2
$1706.00
GARCIA HIDALGO, JOSUE
Booking #:
422746
Booking Date:
08-01-2019 – 3:52 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
BUSTOS, CRISTIAN
Booking #:
422745
Booking Date:
08-01-2019 – 3:32 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BUSTOS, ALMA
Booking #:
422744
Booking Date:
08-01-2019 – 3:16 am
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$500.00
HAMILTON, JEREMY
Booking #:
422743
Booking Date:
08-01-2019 – 2:52 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MEDINA, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
422742
Booking Date:
08-01-2019 – 1:04 am
Charges:
MISC CPF
No Bond
Ramon, Amy
Booking #:
422741
Booking Date:
08-01-2019 – 12:47 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ROJAS, JEREMY
Booking #:
422740
Booking Date:
08-01-2019 – 12:31 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
$492.00
CURRY, PATRICK
Booking #:
422739
Booking Date:
07-31-2019 – 11:43 pm
Charges:
54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
MISC CPF X 8
No Bond
TORRES, THOMAS
Booking #:
422738
Booking Date:
07-31-2019 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
$2006.00
BENAVIDEZ, SHAWN
Booking #:
422737
Release Date:
07-31-2019 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-31-2019 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
$1228.00
CLARK, BOBBY
Booking #:
422736
Booking Date:
07-31-2019 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 1
$1104.00
BLANCHARD, GERALD
Booking #:
422735
Booking Date:
07-31-2019 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X1
$442.00
LIGHT, WILLIAM
Booking #:
422734
Release Date:
07-31-2019 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-31-2019 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
MONCADA-SANCHEZ, ADRIAN
Booking #:
422733
Booking Date:
07-31-2019 – 11:38 am
Charges:
54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES
54999999 NO DL(WHEN UNLICEENSED)
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
SANDERS, LOUIS
Booking #:
422732
Booking Date:
07-31-2019 – 8:55 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x9
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$482.00