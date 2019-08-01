8/1/19 Jail Log





Thursday, August 1, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Interfere w/Public Duties: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1

Driving While License Invalid: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

BEJIL, ALFRED

Booking #:

422747

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 4:45 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX1

MISC FTAX2

$1706.00

GARCIA HIDALGO, JOSUE

Booking #:

422746

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 3:52 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

BUSTOS, CRISTIAN

Booking #:

422745

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 3:32 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BUSTOS, ALMA

Booking #:

422744

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 3:16 am

Charges:

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

$500.00

HAMILTON, JEREMY

Booking #:

422743

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 2:52 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

MEDINA, CYNTHIA

Booking #:

422742

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 1:04 am

Charges:

MISC CPF

No Bond

Ramon, Amy

Booking #:

422741

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 12:47 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

ROJAS, JEREMY

Booking #:

422740

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 12:31 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C

$492.00

CURRY, PATRICK

Booking #:

422739

Booking Date:

07-31-2019 – 11:43 pm

Charges:

54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

MISC CPF X 8

No Bond

TORRES, THOMAS

Booking #:

422738

Booking Date:

07-31-2019 – 10:48 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 2

$2006.00

BENAVIDEZ, SHAWN

Booking #:

422737

Release Date:

07-31-2019 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-31-2019 – 9:46 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

$1228.00

CLARK, BOBBY

Booking #:

422736

Booking Date:

07-31-2019 – 9:11 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X 1

$1104.00

BLANCHARD, GERALD

Booking #:

422735

Booking Date:

07-31-2019 – 7:17 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X1

$442.00

LIGHT, WILLIAM

Booking #:

422734

Release Date:

07-31-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-31-2019 – 4:07 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

MONCADA-SANCHEZ, ADRIAN

Booking #:

422733

Booking Date:

07-31-2019 – 11:38 am

Charges:

54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES

54999999 NO DL(WHEN UNLICEENSED)

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

SANDERS, LOUIS

Booking #:

422732

Booking Date:

07-31-2019 – 8:55 am

Charges:

MISC CPF x9

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$482.00

