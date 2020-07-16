78 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As of 1:45 p.m. July 16, 2020, there are 78 new cases of COVID-19 to report — 53 PCR cases and 25 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 1343

Active cases: 802

Currently hospitalized: 39

PCR

  • Female in her 20s, white, McCulloch County
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 90s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, white, Reagan County
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Black, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, unknown, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 70s, white, Coke County
  • Female in her 90s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 50s, white, Sutton County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 80s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Coke County
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, Coke County
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Antigen

  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, Coke County
  • Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.