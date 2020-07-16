78 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas - In a recent press release, Think in a Box escape rooms extended an invitation to law enforcement and their families to partake for free. The release said, "the summer of 2020 may go down in history as one from which we all longed to escape, from somewhere or maybe someone. While we may be advised to stay home, even the fantasies of heading out for small adventures seem unwise or just closed down."

Starting Tuesday June 21, is that Think in a Box will open its doors as an offering to all officers with the San Angelo Police Department through Aug. 30. These staggered bookings will generally not interfere with others also wishing to go low-contact through this new scheduling system.