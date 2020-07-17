76 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As of 4:42 p.m. July 17, 2020, there are 76 new cases of COVID-19 to report — 45 PCR cases and 31 antigen cases.
We have 197 released cases and contacts of cases to report this week.
Total positive cases: 1,419
Active cases: 645
Currently hospitalized: 40
PCR
- Male in his 30s, Black, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 40s, white, Coke County
- Female in her 70s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Hidalgo County
- Male in his 70s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 80s, white, TGC
- Male in his 70s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, other, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Reagan County
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, white, TGC
- Female in her 80s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, unknown, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, Kimble County
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, unknown, TGC
- Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
- Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
Antigen
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, Reagan County
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, Reagan County
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
- Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Runnels County
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Val Verde County
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Teenage female, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
- Male in his 70s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, Menard County
- Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County
- Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, Coke County