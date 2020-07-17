76 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

NO ID OR REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC REGARDLESS OF INCOME LEVEL

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, local partners, and community volunteers will host an Open Food Distribution on Wednesday, July 22nd from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. at the Concho Valley Food Bank located at 1313 S. Hill Street in San Angelo.

The food being distributed is from the USDA Farmers To Families program providing fresh produce, protein and milk. The event is a drive-thru, no contact distribution in order to provide a safe environment for all. Please remain in your car and the volunteers will load your vehicle.

For additional food, please contact your local food pantries or contact the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank at 325-655-3231 for information about how to find a pantry near you.