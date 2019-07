7/30/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

No Rear Reflector – Bicycle: 1

Theft: 2

Possession: 5

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Misc Military Hold: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1

Misc US Marshal Hold: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

RICHARDSON, BRADY

Booking #:

422704

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 5:15 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

$450.00

VAZQUEZ, MANUEL

Booking #:

422703

Release Date:

07-30-2019 – 3:43 am

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 1:50 am

Charges:

53999999 NO REAR REFLECTOR-BICYCLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$966.00

FRIAR, JAMES

Booking #:

422702

Release Date:

07-30-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 1:41 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

HOLLAND, JENNY

Booking #:

422701

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 12:25 am

Charges:

23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC FTA X 2

$1488.00

VALVERDE, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

422700

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 11:23 pm

Charges:

35620010 *COMM*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

No Bond

DEVANNEY, PHILLIP

Booking #:

422699

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 8:50 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$1600.00

GARZA, THOMAS

Booking #:

422698

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 7:48 pm

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$500.00

STEFANEK, CODY

Booking #:

422697

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 6:40 pm

Charges:

MISC MILITARY HOLD

No Bond

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

422696

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 5:26 pm

Charges:

35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

ORTIZ, HUGO

Booking #:

422695

Release Date:

07-30-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 5:04 pm

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

$1000.00

LARA, VIRGINIA

Booking #:

422694

Release Date:

07-29-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 4:23 pm

Charges:

35990003 J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SHAW, DAXSTON

Booking #:

422693

Release Date:

07-29-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 4:20 pm

Charges:

35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY

Booking #:

422692

Release Date:

07-30-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 3:14 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GIBSON, VALERIE

Booking #:

422691

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 2:39 pm

Charges:

48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON

No Bond

SERBANTEZ, VICENTE

Booking #:

422690

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 2:33 pm

Charges:

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

LARA, EDDIE

Booking #:

422689

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 2:17 pm

Charges:

36010005 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

No Bond

REYES, VERONICA

Booking #:

422688

Release Date:

07-29-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 2:08 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

LUCAS, JESSE

Booking #:

422687

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 12:36 pm

Charges:

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

No Bond

PLEASANT, JERRY

Booking #:

422686

Release Date:

07-29-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 11:38 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CHANVIYACHAT, VICKY

Booking #:

422685

Release Date:

07-29-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 11:30 am

Charges:

23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

GUZMAN, ALEXIS

Booking #:

422684

Release Date:

07-29-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 11:28 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CARTER, EMILY

Booking #:

422683

Release Date:

07-29-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-29-2019 – 11:22 am

Charges:

54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

