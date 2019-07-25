7/25/19 Jail Log

Thursday, July 25, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Misc COMM: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
MCWILLIAMS, KATHRYN
Booking #:
422583
Booking Date:
07-24-2019 – 3:45 pm
Charges:
25890002 MTR*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SARZOSA, ADRIAN
Booking #:
422582
Booking Date:
07-24-2019 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CARABAJAL, VICTORIANO
Booking #:
422581
Release Date:
07-24-2019 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-24-2019 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
MARTINEZ, DARYL
Booking #:
422580
Release Date:
07-24-2019 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-24-2019 – 3:20 pm
Charges:
48990009 COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
BILBO, NICOLE
Booking #:
422579
Release Date:
07-24-2019 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-24-2019 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
RIOS, JESSE
Booking #:
422578
Booking Date:
07-24-2019 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 16
No Bond
ENRIQUEZ, JULIO
Booking #:
422577
Booking Date:
07-24-2019 – 2:41 pm
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1526699J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1526700J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730379J4
$1662.00
LANDOR, JERMAINE
Booking #:
422576
Booking Date:
07-24-2019 – 1:13 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MURPHY, VICKIE
Booking #:
422575
Release Date:
07-24-2019 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
07-24-2019 – 9:32 am
Charges:
57070010 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
MILLS, CORBYN
Booking #:
422574
Booking Date:
07-24-2019 – 7:31 am
Charges:
11990002 MTR*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$10000.00