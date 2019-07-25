7/25/19 Jail Log





Thursday, July 25, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Misc COMM: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

MCWILLIAMS, KATHRYN

Booking #:

422583

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 3:45 pm

Charges:

25890002 MTR*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SARZOSA, ADRIAN

Booking #:

422582

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 3:44 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

CARABAJAL, VICTORIANO

Booking #:

422581

Release Date:

07-24-2019 – 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 3:27 pm

Charges:

54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

MARTINEZ, DARYL

Booking #:

422580

Release Date:

07-24-2019 – 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 3:20 pm

Charges:

48990009 COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

No Bond

BILBO, NICOLE

Booking #:

422579

Release Date:

07-24-2019 – 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 2:43 pm

Charges:

54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

RIOS, JESSE

Booking #:

422578

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 2:42 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 16

No Bond

ENRIQUEZ, JULIO

Booking #:

422577

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 2:41 pm

Charges:

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1526699J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1526700J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730379J4

$1662.00

LANDOR, JERMAINE

Booking #:

422576

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 1:13 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MURPHY, VICKIE

Booking #:

422575

Release Date:

07-24-2019 – 10:28 am

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 9:32 am

Charges:

57070010 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

MILLS, CORBYN

Booking #:

422574

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 7:31 am

Charges:

11990002 MTR*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

$10000.00

