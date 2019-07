7/24/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Class C: 1

Possession Drug Paraphernalia: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Possession: 4

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Theft: 1

Bail Jumping & Failure to Appear: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

HALIBURTON, ZANE

Booking #:

422573

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 3:40 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX9

MISC FTAX1

$1716.00

MCWRIGHT, BRANDY

Booking #:

422572

Release Date:

07-24-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 3:12 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

PIERSON, JASON

Booking #:

422571

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 2:45 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OVER 51 MPH IN A 40MPH ZONE

MISC VPTAX1

$988.20

SELF, LOGAN

Booking #:

422570

Release Date:

07-24-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 1:34 am

Charges:

57070019 *CPF*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY

Booking #:

422569

Release Date:

07-24-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 1:12 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$942.00

ARTEAGA, ALISON

Booking #:

422568

Booking Date:

07-24-2019 – 12:37 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

WILLIAMS, LARRY

Booking #:

422567

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 11:54 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

ALEXANDER, SHALAMYAH

Booking #:

422566

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 10:04 pm

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52030026 PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1500.00

DEAN, JOSHUA

Booking #:

422565

Release Date:

07-23-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 9:40 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

TORRES, SAMMUEL

Booking #:

422564

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 8:16 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$500.00

ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA

Booking #:

422563

Release Date:

07-23-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 5:23 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

ACY, KENNETH

Booking #:

422562

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 4:17 pm

Charges:

35620008 * J//NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

$10000.00

HARP, ROBBY

Booking #:

422561

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 4:13 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MONTGOMERY, RACHEL

Booking #:

422560

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 3:27 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$15000.00

GRISHAM, ROGER

Booking #:

422559

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 3:22 pm

Charges:

23990194 *J/NISI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

$20000.00

MOLINA, ERNESTO

Booking #:

422558

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 2:05 pm

Charges:

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

52030020 *J/N*UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON

No Bond

MONTELONGO, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

422557

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 1:43 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

THOMAS, CLEANTE

Booking #:

422555

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 1:17 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

PEREZ, KRIS

Booking #:

422556

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 1:17 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X4

No Bond

JOHNSON, TASHA

Booking #:

422554

Release Date:

07-23-2019 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 12:37 pm

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1442.00

GARZA, FRANCES

Booking #:

422553

Release Date:

07-23-2019 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 12:06 pm

Charges:

50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

CARRASCO, JOSEPH

Booking #:

422552

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 11:39 am

Charges:

52030024 *GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

ADAME, ELVA

Booking #:

422551

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 11:02 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF x2

$842.00

WILSON, ANTONIO

Booking #:

422550

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 10:22 am

Charges:

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

No Bond

FIELDS, HASTION

Booking #:

422549

Release Date:

07-23-2019 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 10:10 am

Charges:

35990003 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

ORNELAS, SAMUEL

Booking #:

422548

Release Date:

07-23-2019 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 9:43 am

Charges:

26990178 *RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

No Bond

ALDACO, VICENTE

Booking #:

422547

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 9:16 am

Charges:

54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

