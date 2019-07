7/19/19 Jail Log

Friday, July 19, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Theft: 4

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Possession Drug Paraphernalia: 3

Possession: 4

Public Intoxication: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Misc TDCJ Hold: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Contempt of Court: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

RAMIREZ, JOSEPH

Booking #:

422463

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 2:52 am

Charges:

23990196 *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

MISC VPTAX2

$3342.00

HIDALGO, EDDIE

Booking #:

422462

Release Date:

07-19-2019 – 3:58 am

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 2:48 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA X1

$960.00

SMITH, JUSTIN

Booking #:

422461

Release Date:

07-19-2019 – 3:58 am

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 2:25 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

DOTY, JEREMY

Booking #:

422460

Release Date:

07-19-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 12:52 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/SEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$420.00

PEREZ, MICHELLE

Booking #:

422459

Release Date:

07-19-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 12:51 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$420.00

HACKNEY, BILLY

Booking #:

422458

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 12:29 am

Charges:

23990009 *MTR* THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC

48990007 *VOP* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

48990009 *VOP* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

48990015 *CPF*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

FLORES, ROY

Booking #:

422457

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 12:20 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

RIVERA, JUSTIN

Booking #:

422456

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 10:46 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPFX2

$1858.00

FAVELA, ERIKA

Booking #:

422454

Release Date:

07-18-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 7:30 pm

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$2000.00

BLACK, THOMAS

Booking #:

422453

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 7:18 pm

Charges:

13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

PARRAS, EMERALD

Booking #:

422452

Release Date:

07-18-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 6:04 pm

Charges:

41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL

No Bond

DELAROSA, COLLIN

Booking #:

422451

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 5:35 pm

Charges:

29990042 *J/N*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

BARRIENTOS, SELENA

Booking #:

422450

Release Date:

07-18-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 4:26 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

FERNANDEZ, MIGUEL

Booking #:

422449

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 4:03 pm

Charges:

12990002 *GJI*AGG ROBBERY

24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990003 *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

$137500.00

DELAMADER, STEPHEN

Booking #:

422448

Release Date:

07-18-2019 – 8:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 3:36 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

55999999 DOG,FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE

MISC CPF X10

MISC FTA

$864.00

ROJAS, JUSTIN

Booking #:

422447

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 2:45 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD

No Bond

CHAPOY, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

422446

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 2:40 pm

Charges:

35990015 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

RIVAS, JOSE

Booking #:

422445

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 2:30 pm

Charges:

13990076 *MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

SALDANA, PRISCILLA

Booking #:

422444

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 2:05 pm

Charges:

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPF x3

$300.00

FLORES, VANESSA

Booking #:

422443

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 12:22 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1420.00

SPARKS, TANYA

Booking #:

422442

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 9:52 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

