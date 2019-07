7/16/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Theft: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Misc COMM: 2

Failure to Appear: 1

Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Possession: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc CPF: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

STUCK, AMANDA

Booking #:

422393

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 11:26 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X 1

$1224.00

MEJIA, JOSE

Booking #:

422392

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 10:23 pm

Charges:

23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

No Bond

ZOOK, MONICA

Booking #:

422391

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 10:17 pm

Charges:

54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DWLI

MISC SPEEDING 10% OR OVER

MISC VPTA X2

$2330.20

STEWART, SALLY

Booking #:

422390

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 10:09 pm

Charges:

53070001 *RPR*OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY

No Bond

LUJAN, JASON

Booking #:

422389

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 9:37 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$424.00

DANIELS, VICKY

Booking #:

422388

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 9:23 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

RAMIREZ, DEBORAH

Booking #:

422387

Release Date:

07-15-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 6:20 pm

Charges:

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

$500.00

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

422386

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 5:29 pm

Charges:

35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

ASHLOCK, CALVIN

Booking #:

422385

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 2:35 pm

Charges:

13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

SALDANA, JAZMYN

Booking #:

422384

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 2:29 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 3

No Bond

VILLARREAL, TIFFANY

Booking #:

422383

Release Date:

07-15-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 12:43 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC COMM X 7

SP SPEEDING

No Bond

HILL, WESLEY

Booking #:

422381

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 12:33 pm

Charges:

13990076 COMM*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

BACA, BRENDA

Booking #:

422382

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 12:19 pm

Charges:

13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

Ramon, Amy

Booking #:

422380

Release Date:

07-15-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 11:53 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

CLEVERINGA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

422379

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 11:19 am

Charges:

35620008 CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

MILLER, JASON

Booking #:

422378

Release Date:

07-15-2019 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 11:12 am

Charges:

54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1000.00

BETTS, DONALD

Booking #:

422377

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 10:55 am

Charges:

35990014 VOP*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

DELAROSA, JOSHUA

Booking #:

422376

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 10:40 am

Charges:

MISC COMM X 34

No Bond

RAMOS, FRANCISCA

Booking #:

422375

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 9:42 am

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 16-2573J3

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 16-2574J3

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 18-3175J3

INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

No Bond

MARIN, JOHNATHON

Booking #:

422374

Release Date:

07-15-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 7:19 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

