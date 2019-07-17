5th Annual Back the Badges Blood Drive set for end of July

Release from Vitalant:

SAN ANGELO, TX, July 17, 2019 – Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) is preparing for the biggest and best Back the Badges Blood Drive to date! The event consists of four days of blood drives at Sunset Mall. The drive calls attention to the need for a safe and ample blood supply as well as bringing attention to the roles of first responders in keeping the community safe.

As part of the four day blood drive (July 26-29) Vitalant is hosting a Back the Badges First Responders Appreciation Event on Saturday, July 27, at the main entrance to Sunset Mall facing Sunset Drive. As part of this family friendly event, there will be first responders and first responder vehicles available for photo opportunities and San Angelo Police Department will be offering FREE fingerprinting of Children near the Community Room where the blood drive will be.

Lifesaving Back the Badges Blood Donors will receive one vote for their favorite First Responder Entity – BACK THE BADGES TROPHY AT STAKE, Back the Badges Tshirt, Food Coupons courtesy of Chick Fil A and Charley’s Philly Steaks and a FREE round of golf courtesy of Lunar Golf. Also entry in the Daily Drawing for a FREE meal courtesy of Charley’s Philly Steak PLUS entry in the Grand Prize Drawing for 2 Cowboys tickets courtesy of Chuck Romo.

5th Annual Back the Badges Blood Drive Friday, July 26 3.30pm – 6.30pm Sat, July 27 Noon – 5pm

Sun, July 28 1pm – 5pm Mon, July 29 3pm – 6.30pm



Community Room (next to Conn’s) Sunset Mall

Appointments are encouraged. Call 87725VITAL that’s 877-258-4825 code: badge bloodhero.com or Download the Vitalant App

Vitalant is a 501(c)(3) Organization

Non-Profit Blood Provider for West Texas