5,000 acre fire in Schleicher County almost completely contained

San Angelo, TX — A fire which burned over 5,000 acres south of U.S. Highway 190 near Eldorado has been 95% contained, according to the Texas Forest Service.

Volunteer firefighters from Sonora, Ozona, Grape Creek, Wall, Eldorado, and Christoval worked with the Texas Forest Service to contain the blaze. The fire is estimated to have started around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday evening, according to a member of the Eldorado Volunteer Fire Department. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Oil field equipment was damaged while the fire spread overnight but no structures were damaged. No injuries have been reported.

As of this morning a fire guard is being maintained on all sides of the remaining fire by the Texas Forest Service.