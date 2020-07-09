44 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:45p.m. July 9, 2020, there are 44 new cases of COVID-19 to report.

Total positive cases: 770
Active cases: 482
Currently hospitalized: 48

  • Female in her 30s, white, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Sutton County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Sutton County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Reagan County
  • Male in his 60s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Sutton County
  • Male in his 80s, Hispanic, Sutton County
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Menard County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, Crockett County

The pending racial demographic information from the 7/8 report is now available:

  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

