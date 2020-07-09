44 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:45p.m. July 9, 2020, there are 44 new cases of COVID-19 to report.

Total positive cases: 770

Active cases: 482

Currently hospitalized: 48

Female in her 30s, white, Tom Green County (TGC)

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Sutton County

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, Hispanic, Crockett County

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Sutton County

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Reagan County

Male in his 60s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 70s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, white, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Sutton County

Male in his 80s, Hispanic, Sutton County

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Menard County

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Teenage male, Hispanic, Crockett County

The pending racial demographic information from the 7/8 report is now available: