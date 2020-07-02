40 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 p.m. July 2, 2020, there are 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.
There are 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today:
Total positive cases: 463
Active cases: 256
Currently hospitalized: 26
- Male in his 20s, other, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Young male, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s Hispanic, TGC
- Young female, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, white, Kimble County
- Female in her 40s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Infant female, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Hidalgo County
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, pending county
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 70s, white, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 70s, Black, TGC
- Male in his 30, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Sutton County
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
The pending racial demographic information (bolded) from the 7/1 report is now available:
- Female in her 20s, other, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, other, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Reagan County
- Female in her 20s, other, TGC
- Female in her 80s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Reagan County (was reported as TGC)
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, white, TGC
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young female, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, white, out of state
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC