40 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 p.m. July 2, 2020, there are 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Total positive cases: 463

Active cases: 256

Currently hospitalized: 26

Male in his 20s, other, Tom Green County (TGC)

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Young male, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s Hispanic, TGC

Young female, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, white, Kimble County

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Infant female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Hidalgo County

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, pending county

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 70s, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 70s, Black, TGC

Male in his 30, Hispanic, Runnels County

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Sutton County

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

The pending racial demographic information (bolded) from the 7/1 report is now available: