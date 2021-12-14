SAN ANGELO, Texas – A 30-year-old Sterling City woman is out on bond on an Aggravated Sexual Assault with a Child charge.

Texas Rangers arrested Alexandra Marie Galindo and booked her into the Tom Green County jail on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Galindo is charged on a warrant from Kerr County as a part of an investigation into sexual abuse of underage children at the Hill Country Youth Ranch, near Kerrville, Texas.

Hill County Youth Ranch is a non-profit licensed by the Texas Department of Family Services to provide long-term care for abused and orphaned children.

Galindo is charged with Sexual Assault of an underage male.