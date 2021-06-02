3 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, June 2, 2021, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo.
The full break down is below:
Total positive cases: 16,902
Active cases: 35
Currently hospitalized: 8
New positives for today: 3
Informe COVID-19 del 2 de junio de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16902
Casos activos: 35
Actualmente hospitalizados: 8
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 3
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|41
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Male
|24
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|52
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen