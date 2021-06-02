3 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, June 2, 2021, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo.

The full break down is below:

June 2, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,902

Active cases: 35

Currently hospitalized: 8

New positives for today: 3

Informe COVID-19 del 2 de junio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16902

Casos activos: 35

Actualmente hospitalizados: 8

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 3

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male41HispanicRunnelsPCR
Male24HispanicTGCPCR
Female52UnknownTGCAntigen

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Father’s Day Giveaway! Enter now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.