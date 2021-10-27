3 buildings near Capitol evacuated after reported bomb threat

The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in the evening in Washington Sunday, April 5, 2009.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(The Hill) — At least three buildings near the U.S. Capitol were evacuated on Wednesday because of a report of a bomb threat.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a statement Wednesday morning that a bomb threat was reported at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building, which houses its headquarters, prompting an evacuation.

“This morning there was a bomb threat received at the Humphrey Building. Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building and there is no reported incident,” HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim said in a statement.

“We are monitoring the situation closely with Federal Protective Service,” she added.

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) also issued alerts on Wednesday that the O’Neill House Office Building was being evacuated due to a bomb threat, and that the U.S. Botanic Garden was being evacuated because the USCP was assisting the Federal Protective Service with a suspicious package.

The United States Capitol Police sent a separate alert on Wednesday morning that portions of Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW were closed due to a bomb threat at the HHS building.

The Hill reached out to the Federal Protective Service for more information.