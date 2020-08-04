3 Additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths from causes related to Coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo shortly before 1:20 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The patients were a male in his 60s from Tom Green County; female in her 90s from Tom Green County and a male in his 90s from Irion County but lived in a long-term care facility in Tom Green County, according to the statement.

So far, 28 people have died from causes related to Coronavirus in Tom Green County, 19 from Tom Green County and 9 from other counties.