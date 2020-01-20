29th Annual West Texas Bridal Showcase

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS – The McNease Convention Center was filled with people Sunday afternoon for the West Texas Bridal Showcase.

The showcase has hosted the finest retailers of bridal couture, floral, catering, and all things wedding based for 29 years now.

It’s a single day designed to arrange all needs to make for an unforgettable wedding day.

The West Texas Bridal showcase has gained publicity and notoriety from both local and national vendors.

With this tremendous national growth comes the continued promise of offering the largest and best showcases in San Angelo, Abilene, and now Midland-Odessa.

“I’ll tell you what I learned a long time ago – weddings are recession proof. Someone is always going to be getting married every year and so what we do is we try to make that day a lot easier for the bride. It can be really stressful and they go through a lot of different vendors,” James Pettit of the West Texas Bridal Showcase explains.

The next show is February 23rd at the Bush Convention Center in Midland.

For more information, visit www.westtexasbridalshowcase.com.