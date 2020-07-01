29 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:30 p.m. July 1, 2020, there are 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.
- Female in her 20s, other, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, other, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Reagan County
- Female in her 20s, other, TGC
- Female in her 80s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Teenage female, white, TGC
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, Runnels County
- Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Young female, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, out of state
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
Total positive cases: 423
Active cases: 222
Currently hospitalized: 29
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
