29 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:30 p.m. July 1, 2020, there are 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Female in her 20s, other, Tom Green County (TGC)

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, other, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Reagan County

Female in her 20s, other, TGC

Female in her 80s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage female, white, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, Runnels County

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Young female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, out of state

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Total positive cases: 423

Active cases: 222

Currently hospitalized: 29

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

More Stories for you

• Our Water: recent fish kill due to low oxygen in Concho River

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A recent fish kill in the Concho River, a common annual occurrence, may have caused some area…

• DPS: One person killed in two-vehicle crash

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash was reported on June 30, 2020…

• SAFD successfully battles house fire at East 39th and Oaklawn

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A structure fire in a home on the corner of East 39th Street and Oaklawn was successfully put out b…

• Tom Green County parks closed starting July 2

San Angelo, TX — Public Health Authority for the City of San Angelo, Dr. James Vretis, issued an order on Thursday, J…

• Inspiring Happiness: Be a senior’s pen pal! Send cheer to residents in retirement homes

As we reported in March, you can send letters to seniors who reside in the Baptist Retirement Community. Below is a…