28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed three additional deaths from COVID-19 earlier this afternoon,

As of 1:30 P.M. August 26, 2020, there are 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 15 of those are PCR cases and 13 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,138

Currently hospitalized: 34

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male76HispanicConchoPCR
Male50HispanicConchoPCR
Male30HispanicConchoPCR
Male19HispanicPecosPCR
Male42WhiteConchoPCR
Female27HispanicCokePCR
Female70HispanicConchoPCR
Female36HispanicTGCPCR
Female30HispanicTGCPCR
Female24WhiteTGCPCR
Female40UnknownTGCPCR
Male49HispanicTGCPCR
Female48HispanicTGCPCR
Female59HispanicTGCPCR
Male72WhiteTGCPCR
Female29HispanicReaganAntigen
Female26WhiteConchoAntigen
Male26HispanicConchoAntigen
Male36UnknownSchleicherAntigen
Female14WhiteCrockettAntigen
Male12WhiteReaganAntigen
Female78WhiteConchoAntigen
Female33WhiteCrockettAntigen
Male49WhiteCrockettAntigen
Female74HispanicSuttonAntigen
Female55WhiteTGCAntigen
Female47UnknownTGCAntigen
Female49HispanicTGCAntigen

