28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed three additional deaths from COVID-19 earlier this afternoon,

As of 1:30 P.M. August 26, 2020, there are 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 15 of those are PCR cases and 13 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,138

Currently hospitalized: 34