28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed three additional deaths from COVID-19 earlier this afternoon,
As of 1:30 P.M. August 26, 2020, there are 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 15 of those are PCR cases and 13 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,138
Currently hospitalized: 34
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|76
|Hispanic
|Concho
|PCR
|Male
|50
|Hispanic
|Concho
|PCR
|Male
|30
|Hispanic
|Concho
|PCR
|Male
|19
|Hispanic
|Pecos
|PCR
|Male
|42
|White
|Concho
|PCR
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|Coke
|PCR
|Female
|70
|Hispanic
|Concho
|PCR
|Female
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|24
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|40
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|49
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|72
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|29
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|White
|Concho
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|Hispanic
|Concho
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|Unknown
|Schleicher
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|White
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|12
|White
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Female
|78
|White
|Concho
|Antigen
|Female
|33
|White
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|49
|White
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|74
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Female
|55
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|49
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen