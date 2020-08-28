25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:00 P.M. August 28, 2020, there are 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 16 of those are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.
The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed one additional death from COVID-19 earlier this afternoon,
Total positive cases: 3,183
Currently hospitalized: 32
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|52
|Hispanic
|Lee
|PCR
|Female
|44
|Hispanic
|Irion
|PCR
|Female
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|28
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|24
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|39
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|47
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|49
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|73
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|11
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|71
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|70
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|White
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|61
|Hispanic
|Travis
|Antigen
|Female
|61
|Hispanic
|Schleicher
|Antigen
|Male
|37
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|61
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Male
|3
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|16
|Unknown
|Runnels
|Antigen