25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. August 28, 2020, there are 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 16 of those are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.

The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed one additional death from COVID-19 earlier this afternoon,

Total positive cases: 3,183

Currently hospitalized: 32

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male52HispanicLeePCR
Female44HispanicIrionPCR
Female31HispanicTGCPCR
Female28WhiteTGCPCR
Male24HispanicTGCPCR
Female39HispanicTGCPCR
Male42HispanicTGCPCR
Female47UnknownTGCPCR
Male49HispanicTGCPCR
Female73HispanicTGCPCR
Female59WhiteTGCPCR
Male15HispanicTGCPCR
Male40HispanicTGCPCR
Male31HispanicTGCPCR
Female11HispanicTGCPCR
Female71WhiteTGCPCR
Male70HispanicTGCAntigen
Female28HispanicTGCAntigen
Female35WhiteCrockettAntigen
Male61HispanicTravisAntigen
Female61HispanicSchleicherAntigen
Male37UnknownTGCAntigen
Male61HispanicReaganAntigen
Male3WhiteTGCAntigen
Female16UnknownRunnelsAntigen

