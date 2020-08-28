25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. August 28, 2020, there are 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 16 of those are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.

The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed one additional death from COVID-19 earlier this afternoon,

Total positive cases: 3,183

Currently hospitalized: 32