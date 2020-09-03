24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. September 3, 2020, there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 14 PCR cases and 10 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,285

Active cases: 657

Currently hospitalized: 21

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male21HispanicSterlingPCR
Male46HispanicReaganPCR
Female77HispanicConchoPCR
Male80HispanicConchoPCR
Male19HispanicTGCPCR
Male54UnknownTGCPCR
Male36UnknownTGCPCR
Female19UnknownTGCPCR
Female25HispanicTGCPCR
Female19HispanicTGCPCR
Female11HispanicTGCPCR
Female59HispanicTGCPCR
Male26OtherTGCPCR
Male42HispanicTGCPCR
Male65WhiteTGCAntigen
Male39UnknownTGCAntigen
Male18WhiteTGCAntigen
Female1 monthHispanicTGCAntigen
Female79HispanicTGCAntigen
Female15HispanicTGCAntigen
Female18UnknownTGCAntigen
Female77HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Male4HispanicTGCAntigen
Female25WhiteTGCAntigen

