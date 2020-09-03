24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M. September 3, 2020, there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 14 PCR cases and 10 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,285
Active cases: 657
Currently hospitalized: 21
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|Sterling
|PCR
|Male
|46
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|PCR
|Female
|77
|Hispanic
|Concho
|PCR
|Male
|80
|Hispanic
|Concho
|PCR
|Male
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|54
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|36
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|19
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|25
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|11
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|26
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|65
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|39
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|1 month
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|79
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|77
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|4
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|White
|TGC
|Antigen