2020 Basketball UIL Realignment

SAN ANGELO — Here is a look at the UIL’s 2020-2021 basketball district alignments.
District 2-6A
Central Bobcats
Abilene Eagles
Frenship Tigers
Midland Bulldogs
Midland Lee Rebels
Odessa Bronchos
Odessa Permian Panthers
District 3-4A
Big Spring Steers
Levelland Lobos
Lubbock Estacado Matadors
Lake View Chiefs
Snyder Tigers
Sweetwater Mustangs
District 5-3A
Reagan County Owls
Coahoma Bulldogs
Odessa Compass Academy Cougars
Sonora Broncos
Stanton Buffaloes
District 3-6A
Ballinger Bearcats
Brady Bulldogs
Clyde Bulldogs
Merkel Badgers
Grape Creek Eagles
TLCA Eagles
Jim Ned Indians
Wall Hawks
District 7-2A
Christoval Cougars
Eldorado Eagles
Fort Hancock Mustangs
McCamey Badgers
Ozona Lions
Wink Wildcats
District 8-2A
Coleman Bluecats
Colorado City Wolves
Forsan Buffaloes
Miles Bulldogs
Roscoe Collegiate Plowboys
Winters Blizzards
District 29-2A
Center Point Pirates
Goldthwaite Eagles
Harper Longhorns
Johnson City Eagles
Junction Eagles
Mason Punchers
San Saba Armadillos
District 11-1A
Blackwell Hornets
Bronte Longhorns
Irion County Hornets
Robert Lee Steers
Sterling City Eagles
Water Valley Wildcats
District 12-1A
Eden Bulldogs
Menard Yellowjackets
Olfen Mustangs
Paint Rock Indians
Santa Anna Mountaineers
Panther Creek Panthers
Veribest Falcons
More Stories for you
• 2020 Volleyball UIL Realignment
SAN ANGELO — Here is a look at the UIL’s 2020 volleyball district alignments. District…
• San Angelo Central tentative 2020 football schedule
SAN ANGELO — According to Central head coach Brent Davis, the Bobcats will play the following schedule in the upcoming…
• UIL REALIGNMENT: Garden City, Sterling City no longer together in district
SAN ANGELO — One of the biggest surprises of UIL Realignment was the separation of Garden City and Sterling City….
• UIL REALIGNMENT: Christoval, Eldorado, Menard, Miles remain together in district; Junction added to mix
SAN ANGELO — For the next two years Christoval, Eldorado, Menard, and Miles will remain in the same district for…
• UIL REALIGNMENT: Lake View stays put in District 2-4A Division I
SAN ANGELO — After UIL Realignment on Monday, the Lake View Chiefs will remain in District 2-4A Division I. The o…
• UIL REALIGNMENT: Irion County finds home with District 14-1A Div. I
SAN ANGELO — The UIL 2020-22 District Alignment was released Monday morning and the public independent state r…