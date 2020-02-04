2020 Basketball UIL Realignment

SAN ANGELO — Here is a look at the UIL’s 2020-2021 basketball district alignments.

District 2-6A

Central Bobcats

Abilene Eagles

Frenship Tigers

Midland Bulldogs

Midland Lee Rebels

Odessa Bronchos

Odessa Permian Panthers



District 3-4A

Big Spring Steers

Levelland Lobos

Lubbock Estacado Matadors

Lake View Chiefs

Snyder Tigers

Sweetwater Mustangs



District 5-3A

Reagan County Owls

Coahoma Bulldogs

Odessa Compass Academy Cougars

Sonora Broncos

Stanton Buffaloes



District 3-6A

Ballinger Bearcats

Brady Bulldogs

Clyde Bulldogs

Merkel Badgers

Grape Creek Eagles

TLCA Eagles

Jim Ned Indians

Wall Hawks

District 7-2A

Christoval Cougars

Eldorado Eagles

Fort Hancock Mustangs

McCamey Badgers

Ozona Lions

Wink Wildcats



District 8-2A

Coleman Bluecats

Colorado City Wolves

Forsan Buffaloes

Miles Bulldogs

Roscoe Collegiate Plowboys

Winters Blizzards



District 29-2A

Center Point Pirates

Goldthwaite Eagles

Harper Longhorns

Johnson City Eagles

Junction Eagles

Mason Punchers

San Saba Armadillos



District 11-1A

Blackwell Hornets

Bronte Longhorns

Irion County Hornets

Robert Lee Steers

Sterling City Eagles

Water Valley Wildcats



District 12-1A

Eden Bulldogs

Menard Yellowjackets

Olfen Mustangs

Paint Rock Indians

Santa Anna Mountaineers

Panther Creek Panthers

Veribest Falcons

