20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 P.M. August 27, 2020, there are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 17 of those are PCR cases and 3 are antigen cases.

The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed one additional death from COVID-19 earlier this afternoon,

Total positive cases: 3,158

Active cases: 685

Currently hospitalized: 34

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female51HispanicMcCullochPCR
Female17WhiteReaganPCR
Male24WhiteTGCPCR
Female21HispanicTGCPCR
Female4HispanicTGCPCR
Female24WhiteTGCPCR
Female32HispanicTGCPCR
Female42HispanicTGCPCR
Female21HispanicTGCPCR
Male48HispanicTGCPCR
Female20HispanicTGCPCR
Male56WhiteTGCPCR
Female38HispanicTGCPCR
Female49HispanicTGCPCR
Male23BlackTGCPCR
Male20HispanicTGCPCR
Male35BlackTGCPCR
Female24WhiteTGCAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Male16UnknownTGCAntigen

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.