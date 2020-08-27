20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:00 P.M. August 27, 2020, there are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 17 of those are PCR cases and 3 are antigen cases.
The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed one additional death from COVID-19 earlier this afternoon,
Total positive cases: 3,158
Active cases: 685
Currently hospitalized: 34
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|51
|Hispanic
|McCulloch
|PCR
|Female
|17
|White
|Reagan
|PCR
|Male
|24
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|4
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|24
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|32
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|56
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|49
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|23
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|35
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|24
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|16
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen