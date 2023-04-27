SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Police and EMS responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 306 and Foster Rd. after a driver ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle on Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023.

Police say the driver of a silver Ford Fusion headed west on the frontage road of Loop 306 failed to stop at a stop sign at Foster Rd before the crash happened. A tan Chevrolet Suburban headed south on Foster Rd collided with the Fusion in the intersection.

An ambulance was called to the scene to check on the occupants of both vehicles, but no injuries were reported. The driver of the Fusion received a citation for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.