HOUSTON (KXAN) — Two people died after their small plane crashed in a field near the Katy Freeway, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tweeted at 2:25 p.m. it was helping the Texas Department of Public Safety respond to the field in George Bush Park south of the service road near the 17400 block of the Katy Freeway. That area is near the Harris County Constable Precinct 5.

KPRC reports the plane was a single-engine Cessna, and Texas DPS officials identified those who died as the pilot and passenger.

-Update-



Upon further investigation, the aircraft has been as a Piper Cherokee. https://t.co/tzlthqz0cp pic.twitter.com/FlaTUqFRew — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 9, 2021

The FAA will be leading the investigation, KPRC reported.