18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. August 24, 2020, there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 9 of those are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,094

Currently hospitalized: 43

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female81UnknownTGCPCR
Male60HispanicTGCPCR
Female21HispanicTGCPCR
Female42HispanicTGCPCR
Female54WhiteTGCPCR
Female37WhiteTGCPCR
Male15HispanicTGCPCR
Female26WhiteTGCPCR
Female27HispanicTGCPCR
Female59WhiteTGCAntigen
Female25WhiteTGCAntigen
Female52UnknownTGCAntigen
Female19WhiteTGCAntigen
Female38UnknownTGCAntigen
Female24WhiteTGCAntigen
Female18HispanicTGCAntigen
Female34HispanicTGCAntigen
Female48WhiteTGCAntigen

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.