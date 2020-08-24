18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Norma Garcia is going to adopt two of her grandchildren. She has been fostering them but in order for everything to be completed and her certification ensured, her home needed to be repaired.

“I sent out an email to the faith based community here in San Angelo to see if anyone would respond. The response was overwhelming. Literally within an hour, I had churches who had met the financial need. Thousands of dollars came in within an hour," Tony Rastetter, CPS Faith-Based Specialist said.