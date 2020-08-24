18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M. August 24, 2020, there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 9 of those are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,094
Currently hospitalized: 43
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|81
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|54
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|37
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|26
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|52
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|48
|White
|TGC
|Antigen