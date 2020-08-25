16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M. August 25, 2020, there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 7 of those are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,110
Active cases: 719
Currently hospitalized: 41
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|55
|Hispanic
|Coke
|PCR
|Male
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|66
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|28
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|17
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|66
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|56
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|White
|TGC
|Antigen