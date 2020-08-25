16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. August 25, 2020, there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 7 of those are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,110

Active cases: 719

Currently hospitalized: 41