16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. August 25, 2020, there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 7 of those are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,110

Active cases: 719

Currently hospitalized: 41

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female55HispanicCokePCR
Male30HispanicTGCPCR
Male66WhiteTGCPCR
Female60OtherTGCPCR
Male28UnknownTGCPCR
Female30WhiteTGCPCR
Female37HispanicTGCPCR
Male33HispanicTGCAntigen
Male17HispanicTGCAntigen
Male18HispanicTGCAntigen
Male66WhiteTGCAntigen
Male27WhiteTGCAntigen
Male51UnknownTGCAntigen
Female56WhiteTGCAntigen
Female30HispanicTGCAntigen
Female57WhiteTGCAntigen

