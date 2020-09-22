 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:20 P.M., September 22, 2020, there are 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report: 7 PCR cases and 9 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,595
Active cases: 167
Currently hospitalized: 18
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|71
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|58
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|87
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|24
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|15
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
