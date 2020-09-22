16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:20 P.M., September 22, 2020, there are 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report: 7 PCR cases and 9 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,595

Active cases: 167

Currently hospitalized: 18

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male34HispanicTGCPCR
Female71HispanicTGCPCR
Male58HispanicTGCPCR
Female87HispanicTGCPCR
Female36HispanicTGCPCR
Male24HispanicTGCPCR
Female52HispanicTGCPCR
Female27HispanicTGCAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Female21WhiteTGCAntigen
Male19HispanicTGCAntigen
Male15UnknownTGCAntigen
Female27HispanicTGCAntigen
Female26HispanicTGCAntigen
Female21WhiteTGCAntigen
Female62HispanicTGCAntigen

More Stories for you

• 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San A…

• SAISD instruction method selection and switch period closes soon
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Prior to the start of the 2020 school year, San Angelo Independent School District families and…

• TGC Health Department confirms one more death from COVID-19
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes r…

• International Grad Student wins Prestigious Humanitarian Award
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Bill Rogers, a 34-year old Angelo State University graduate student from Liberia, has been selected…

• Author releases second children’s book about online learning
You may remember Shelby Hoefling as the author we spoke to about her debut children’s book “Grandma’s in the Pho…

• Texas gyms can now operate at 75% capacity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting today in Texas, gyms can expand their capacity to 75%. “We had to block off every other…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.