SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:20 P.M., September 22, 2020, there are 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report: 7 PCR cases and 9 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,595

Active cases: 167

Currently hospitalized: 18

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Male 34 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 71 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 58 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 87 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 36 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 24 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 52 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 White TGC Antigen Male 19 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 15 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 White TGC Antigen Female 62 Hispanic TGC Antigen

More Stories for you

• 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San A…

• SAISD instruction method selection and switch period closes soon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Prior to the start of the 2020 school year, San Angelo Independent School District families and…

• TGC Health Department confirms one more death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes r…

• International Grad Student wins Prestigious Humanitarian Award

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Bill Rogers, a 34-year old Angelo State University graduate student from Liberia, has been selected…

• Author releases second children’s book about online learning

You may remember Shelby Hoefling as the author we spoke to about her debut children’s book “Grandma’s in the Pho…

• Texas gyms can now operate at 75% capacity

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting today in Texas, gyms can expand their capacity to 75%. “We had to block off every other…