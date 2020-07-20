Two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed by TGC Health Department

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m — In a second statement released at approximately 12:35 p.m, the City of San Angelo announced that the Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of a female in her 90s from Tom Green County.

This brings the current number of deaths from causes related to COVID-19 to 13 in Tom Green County.

San Angelo, TX: 12:30 p.m — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed a twelfth death from complications related to COVID-19.

In a statement released shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, the City of San Angelo stated that the patient was a male in his 60s from Tom Green County. No other underlying conditions were mentioned and no other information was given in the release.