10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:15 p.m. September 10, 2020, there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 6 are PCR cases and 4 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,384
Active cases: 605
Currently hospitalized: 22
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|79
|Hispanic
|Concho
|PCR
|Female
|20
|White
|Comal
|PCR
|Male
|77
|White
|Concho
|PCR
|Male
|17
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|19
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|35
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|55
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen