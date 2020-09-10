10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:15 p.m. September 10, 2020, there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 6 are PCR cases and 4 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,384

Active cases: 605

Currently hospitalized: 22

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male79HispanicConchoPCR
Female20WhiteComalPCR
Male77WhiteConchoPCR
Male17WhiteTGCPCR
Male34HispanicTGCPCR
Female19WhiteTGCPCR
Female35WhiteTGCAntigen
Female25WhiteTGCAntigen
Female55WhiteTGCAntigen
Female19HispanicTGCAntigen

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

