10/3/19 Jail Log





Thursday, October 3, 2019

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Minor in Consumption: 1

Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1

MIP – Alcohol: 1

Theft: 1

Alcohol – Minor Consuming: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Possession: 3

Assault: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

ANTHONY-HARRIS, AUDRINQUE

Booking #:

424080

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 1:46 am

Charges:

41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION

$422.00

OLIVAS, YUDEHT

Booking #:

424078

Release Date:

10-03-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 1:20 am

Charges:

41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR

$500.00

ORTEGA, ANGEL

Booking #:

424079

Release Date:

10-03-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 1:17 am

Charges:

41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL

$422.00

RIVERA, JUSTIN

Booking #:

424077

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 12:36 am

Charges:

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 2

$1606.00

MEDEL, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424076

Release Date:

10-03-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 12:30 am

Charges:

41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR CONSUMING

$422.00

PENNER, MANUEL

Booking #:

424075

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 10:58 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

MCCARTHY, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424074

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 10:06 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

71999999 CAMPING ON MUNICIPAL FACILITY OR PUBLIC PROPERTY

MISC FTA X2

$2390.00

STARR, JASON

Booking #:

424073

Release Date:

10-02-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 8:19 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MATA, SEBASTIAN

Booking #:

424072

Release Date:

10-02-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 7:56 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

ADAMS, BRIANA

Booking #:

424071

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 7:16 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X6

No Bond

MEDRANO, ROMAN

Booking #:

424070

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 6:19 pm

Charges:

35990015 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

GONZALEZ, VERONICA

Booking #:

424069

Release Date:

10-02-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 4:38 pm

Charges:

35620010 *GOB*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

DELAPAZ, JUAN

Booking #:

424068

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 3:24 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC CPF X 8

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$1474.00

SALDIVAR, RAYMOND

Booking #:

424067

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 11:49 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

LOPEZ, STEVEN

Booking #:

424066

Release Date:

10-02-2019 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 11:32 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

