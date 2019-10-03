10/3/19 Jail Log

Thursday, October 3, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Minor in Consumption: 1
- Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
- MIP – Alcohol: 1
- Theft: 1
- Alcohol – Minor Consuming: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Possession: 3
- Assault: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
ANTHONY-HARRIS, AUDRINQUE
Booking #:
424080
Booking Date:
10-03-2019 – 1:46 am
Charges:
41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
$422.00
OLIVAS, YUDEHT
Booking #:
424078
Release Date:
10-03-2019 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
10-03-2019 – 1:20 am
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$500.00
ORTEGA, ANGEL
Booking #:
424079
Release Date:
10-03-2019 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
10-03-2019 – 1:17 am
Charges:
41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL
$422.00
RIVERA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
424077
Booking Date:
10-03-2019 – 12:36 am
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 2
$1606.00
MEDEL, ANTHONY
Booking #:
424076
Release Date:
10-03-2019 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
10-03-2019 – 12:30 am
Charges:
41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR CONSUMING
$422.00
PENNER, MANUEL
Booking #:
424075
Booking Date:
10-02-2019 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
MCCARTHY, ANTHONY
Booking #:
424074
Booking Date:
10-02-2019 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
71999999 CAMPING ON MUNICIPAL FACILITY OR PUBLIC PROPERTY
MISC FTA X2
$2390.00
STARR, JASON
Booking #:
424073
Release Date:
10-02-2019 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-02-2019 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MATA, SEBASTIAN
Booking #:
424072
Release Date:
10-02-2019 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-02-2019 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
ADAMS, BRIANA
Booking #:
424071
Booking Date:
10-02-2019 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
MEDRANO, ROMAN
Booking #:
424070
Booking Date:
10-02-2019 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
GONZALEZ, VERONICA
Booking #:
424069
Release Date:
10-02-2019 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-02-2019 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
35620010 *GOB*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
DELAPAZ, JUAN
Booking #:
424068
Booking Date:
10-02-2019 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1474.00
SALDIVAR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
424067
Booking Date:
10-02-2019 – 11:49 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
LOPEZ, STEVEN
Booking #:
424066
Release Date:
10-02-2019 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-02-2019 – 11:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00