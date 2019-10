10/28/19 Jail Log

Monday, October 28, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 2

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

DOC – Affray: 1

Theft: 4

Possession: 6

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 2

Misc CPF: 4

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

COMM: 1

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2

Reckless Driving: 1

Arson: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Misc US Marshal Hold: 1

Abandon/Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

GARCIA, GABRIEL

Booking #:

424549

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 5:19 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$934.00

RIOS-MENDOZA, JOSE

Booking #:

424548

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 4:12 am

Charges:

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$2142.00

CAMPOS, MARC

Booking #:

424547

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 3:33 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

NELSON, KEVIN

Booking #:

424546

Release Date:

10-26-2019 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 2:21 am

Charges:

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C

$1278.60

CAMP, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424545

Release Date:

10-26-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 12:57 am

Charges:

53999999 DOC-AFFRAY

$442.00

CORTEZ, JULIO

Booking #:

424543

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 11:24 pm

Charges:

23990196 MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

PACHECO, DESERAE

Booking #:

424544

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 11:21 pm

Charges:

35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

PEREZ-DURAN, DANIEL

Booking #:

424542

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 11:15 pm

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

SANDOVAL, FERNANDO

Booking #:

424541

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 11:07 pm

Charges:

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

HOLDEN, RONALD

Booking #:

424540

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 9:39 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE

$314.00

ROBLES, JOE

Booking #:

424539

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 9:07 pm

Charges:

13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13990076 GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

54999999 CELL PHONE IN SCHOOL ZONE

54999999 PARKED WITHIN 15′ OF FIRE HYDRANT

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 1

$1438.00

VAQUERA, RAUL

Booking #:

424538

Release Date:

10-26-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 8:43 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

TOBAR, JOE

Booking #:

424537

Release Date:

10-25-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 8:04 pm

Charges:

54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$3000.00

VELEZ, SAMMY

Booking #:

424536

Release Date:

10-26-2019 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 7:41 pm

Charges:

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$500.00

BARRERA, YOLANDA

Booking #:

424535

Release Date:

10-25-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 7:27 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$924.00

VALLADARES-LASO, DANIEL

Booking #:

424534

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 6:42 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

JIMENEZ, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424533

Release Date:

10-25-2019 – 7:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 5:36 pm

Charges:

54999999 COMM X 1

No Bond

MENDOZA, MARTHA

Booking #:

424532

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 5:15 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 17

No Bond

TANGUMA, VERONICA

Booking #:

424531

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 4:28 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 9

No Bond

SULLIVAN, JOSEPH

Booking #:

424530

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 3:39 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990138 POSS CS PG 1A <20AU

$2000.00

GARZA, LILY

Booking #:

424528

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 3:19 pm

Charges:

26040042 GJI*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

424529

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 3:18 pm

Charges:

37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

GARCIA, DANIELLE

Booking #:

424526

Release Date:

10-25-2019 – 1:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 11:38 am

Charges:

29990043 MO*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

No Bond

DAIGLE, RYAN

Booking #:

424527

Release Date:

10-25-2019 – 12:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 11:36 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$3000.00

BORREGO, ANDREW

Booking #:

424567

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 5:20 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

BAKER, HAYLEE

Booking #:

424566

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 4:04 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

SCHARNHORST, DYLAN

Booking #:

424565

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 2:21 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

ELIZONDO, JUSTIN

Booking #:

424564

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 2:00 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

HERNANDEZ, JOSILYN

Booking #:

424563

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 1:45 am

Charges:

13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$942.00

BUSTOS-RIVERA, HERNAN

Booking #:

424562

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 1:08 am

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC ICE HOLD

$500.00

LOPEZ, EMILIO

Booking #:

424561

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 10:30 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

SALAZAR, ARTEMIO

Booking #:

424560

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 9:52 pm

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$554.00

POWELL, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

424559

Release Date:

10-27-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 9:38 pm

Charges:

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

$500.00

TIJERNO, DENNIS

Booking #:

424558

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 8:31 pm

Charges:

20990010 *MTR* ARSON

54010009 ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY

No Bond

KEY, JOSHUA

Booking #:

424557

Release Date:

10-26-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 8:15 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT ON DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

MISC VPTA X2

$2680.00

MARTINEZ, MARCIAL

Booking #:

424556

Release Date:

10-27-2019 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 8:00 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1

$1024.00

PENIGAR, LOLITA

Booking #:

424555

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 7:42 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

POTH, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424554

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 7:14 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

$2500.00

WALKER, HAZALYNN

Booking #:

424553

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 6:42 pm

Charges:

35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

Ulisney, David

Booking #:

424552

Release Date:

10-27-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 4:48 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

EVARISTO, MERLAN

Booking #:

424551

Release Date:

10-26-2019 – 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-26-2019 – 11:12 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

VENEGAS, ROBERTO

Booking #:

424582

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 4:41 am

Charges:

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

No Bond

GARCIA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424581

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 4:28 am

Charges:

38060021 *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

52030026 *RPR* PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES

54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

MUNOZ, JOSUE

Booking #:

424580

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 3:34 am

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 57 MPH IN A 45 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X3

$5148.20

PORRAS ALVAREZ, RYAN

Booking #:

424579

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 3:30 am

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

RUSSELL, THOMAS

Booking #:

424578

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 1:35 am

Charges:

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

$500.00

ANTU, ANDRES

Booking #:

424577

Release Date:

10-28-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 1:28 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 PASSING ON RIGHT

54999999 SPEEDING

$1568.20

RIVERA-TAVERAS, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

424576

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 10:37 pm

Charges:

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

WARD, WENDY

Booking #:

424574

Release Date:

10-28-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 10:37 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$2142.00

SMITH, CANDICE

Booking #:

424575

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 10:28 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

BARNES, LENARD

Booking #:

424573

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 7:23 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

$492.00

WEATHERFORD, ROSS

Booking #:

424572

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 5:00 pm

Charges:

13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1420.00

DIXON, MARISSA

Booking #:

424569

Release Date:

10-27-2019 – 10:13 am

Booking Date:

10-27-2019 – 8:39 am

Charges:

26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

No Bond

