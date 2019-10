10/15/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Public Intoxication: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

False Report to Police Officer: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Violate Promise to Appear: 1

Prohibited Weapon: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Theft: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

ROMERO, JUAN

Booking #:

424311

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 2:07 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

BRAZEAL, BRADY

Booking #:

424309

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 12:16 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1

$1466.00

MAGALLEN, KRISTOFFER

Booking #:

424308

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 9:27 pm

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

FELTON, REGINALD

Booking #:

424307

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 8:48 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

CRAVER, RONALD

Booking #:

424305

Release Date:

10-14-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 7:17 pm

Charges:

48030004 FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFF/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL

No Bond

FLORES, MARY

Booking #:

424304

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 5:07 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFx7

No Bond

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

424303

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 4:05 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

BARRERA, MARISOL

Booking #:

424302

Release Date:

10-14-2019 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 3:39 pm

Charges:

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

DL5 FAIL TO REPORT CHANGE OF ADDRESS ON DL

$469.00

HERNANDEZ-CASTELLANOS, MARIO

Booking #:

424301

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 3:34 pm

Charges:

52030025 PROH WEAPON

No Bond

MORROW, BILL

Booking #:

424300

Release Date:

10-14-2019 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 2:40 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

ZUNIGA, GUADALUPE

Booking #:

424299

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 1:40 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

RIVERA, JOANNA

Booking #:

424298

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 11:57 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONx3

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATEx2

MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSEx2

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEARx6

$8302.00

MOGG, EVERETT

Booking #:

424297

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 11:44 am

Charges:

35990015 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

HUNTER, DWAYNE

Booking #:

424296

Release Date:

10-14-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 9:38 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1750.00

DANIELS, JESSICA

Booking #:

424295

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 9:37 am

Charges:

521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

No Bond

