CONCHO COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio woman was killed in a single-car rollover crash on I-10 outside Ozona on Saturday, January 1, 2021.

According to a statement by the Texas Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Victoria Bianca Garcia lost her life after the vehicle she was a passenger in rolled over multiple times 5 miles east of Ozona on IH-10.

Troopers say Noah Emmanuel Terrell, 22, also of San Antonio, lost control of the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze he was driving and overcorrected. DPS says this overcorrection caused the car to veer into a roadside ditch and begin rolling over.

Terrell, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Shannon Hospital with what troopers say were “non-incapacitating” injuries.

According to the statement by DPS, Garcia was not wearing a seat belt.