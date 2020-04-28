Top Stories: South Padre Island reopens, beer scarce, furloughs issued

El Paso will apply a 12-week pay cut for municipal employees and place some of them on furlough, as the City tries to offset big revenue loses brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. El Paso City Council approved the salary reductions on a 5-3 vote and the pending furloughs unanimously on Monday. City officials said an announcement would be made later in the day detailing the furloughs. Read Julian Resendez’s full report.

The popular island was reopened to swimming, surfing, boating and kayaking after weeks of being shuttered due to COVID-19. And that enticed many people out, even on a Monday. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

Grocery stores in Tijuana seem to be stocked with enough water, toilet paper, rice, pastas and other essentials, but it you’re looking for a Corona or Modelo beer, you probably won’t find it. Mexican beer brands have become almost impossible to find in most markets and liquor stores in Tijuana. Many are reporting empty refrigerators and shelves. The Mexican government declared cerveza and other alcohol products as non-essential during the COVID-19 crisis so breweries began shutting down as of April 3. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.