Top stories: Migrant aid; Help for small businesses; Horseback beach patrols

A large coalition of groups is asking the El Paso City Council to spend $12 million on immigrant families left out of coronavirus federal stimulus payments.

The migrant advocates say the city should earmark a portion of the $119 million in federal COVID-19 relief to help 54,000 individuals in 26,000 “mixed-status” households whose members contribute to El Paso’s tax base and the economy. Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez wants to use a quarter of the federal coronavirus aid sent to his county to help small businesses in dozens of South Texas border towns. Local leaders say most of the region has yet to receive “much-needed money” from the first massive stimulus package, known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. But not Hidalgo County, which is the only jurisdiction in South Texas south of San Antonio to receive federal stimulus funds. This is why Cortez told Border Report that he is aggressively pursuing a distribution of $40 million from the $151.5 million the county received to provide relief to small businesses that have been hardest-hit during the economic shutdown the coronavirus caused. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

There were a lot of long stares and double-takes Tuesday on Tamarack Beach, about 50 miles north of the U.S-Mexico border. Wearing medical masks and cowboy hats, members of the Border Patrol’s Horse Patrol Unit stunned beachgoers as they rode along the California coastline, something most people had never seen before. “The reason the Border Patrol unit is up here on Tamarack Beach today is to prevent and monitor smuggling — this is a high visibility operation,” Agent Jarrett Decker said. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.