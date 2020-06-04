Top Stories: Disputing Juarez’s bad rap; Border wall impacts wildlife

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Border Report’s El Paso region and South Texas correspondents share the top stories from along the U.S.-Mexico Border. Here are the headlines for June 3 from the Border Report team.

A Mexico City think-thank is ranking Juarez as the second most dangerous city in the world. Juarez earned such distinction from the Citizens Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice for its homicide rate of 104 per 100,000 inhabitants, second only to Tijuana at 134. But, is the city across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas really a place where your life hangs by a thread? The answer depends on where you live and what you do for a living, according to several leaders interviewed this week by Border Report.

A nonprofit U.S. animal conservation organization has paired with a Mexican counterpart to document and track wildlife whose habitat has been split by a border wall that is being built in southeastern Arizona through a coveted wildlife preserve. Wildlands Network has partnered with biologists at the nonprofit organization Cuenca Los Ojos, on the Mexican side, to set up a bi-national wildlife monitoring project to determine how the construction of 24 new border miles being built through the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge has on endangered species like jaguars. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, environmentalists say border wall construction in the area has rapidly increased.