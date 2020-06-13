Top stories: Cartels behind spike in border busts; CBP money misspent; Ranchers’ reprieve

Unauthorized migration activity surged in May at the U.S.-Mexico border, and some observers attribute that to continued violence in Mexico. A total of 23,118 unauthorized migrants were taken into custody in May compared to 16,966 in April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported on Friday. That’s a 36% increase.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has spent millions of dollars on dog food, riot helmets, dirt bikes, boats and all-terrain vehicles for the Border Patrol, money that should’ve gone to children and others held in detention centers. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has spent millions of dollars on dog food, riot helmets, dirt bikes, boats and all-terrain vehicles for the Border Patrol, money that should’ve gone to children and others held in detention centers.

About 200 South Texas ranchers will be allowed to graze their cattle on federal lands along the Rio Grande for at least another year, federal officials announced Friday.