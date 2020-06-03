Top stories: CARES Act compromise, joint COVID-19 strategy, most violent cities

As the COVID-19 pandemic peaks on both sides of the border, the top elected officials from El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Mexico met here Tuesday to fine-tune a coordinated response to the crisis. Such cooperation is paramount in a region where thousands of people cross the U.S.-Mexico border even in the middle of the pandemic, meeting participants said. The gathering between El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada and their health directors took place at the Mexican Consulate in El Paso. Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.

Five days after border mayors in South Texas complained that Hidalgo County leaders weren’t disbursing federal coronavirus relief funds equally, county commissioners on Tuesday voted to give all cities and county residents the same amount, but with one important caveat. Hidalgo County Commissioners voted unanimously to give $132 per capita to all cities and county residents from the $151 million in funds the county received in April from the U.S. Department of Treasury. But initially they will withhold 10% of the funds, or $18 per capta, “as contingency for unforeseen public health developments.” That means that each of the 22 cities within the county may apply for $114 for each resident if they show proof that they have spent the money on coronavirus-related expenses. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

For the second year in a row, Tijuana, just south of San Diego, has received the dubious honor of being the most violent city in the world. According to the Citizens Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice in Mexico, Tijuana had the highest murder rate per capita than any other city registring 134 homicides per 100,000 residents. The stats used are from 2019, but this year’s stas show Tijuana can earn the dubious title again next year. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.

