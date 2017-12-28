Top Local Stories Today 12/28/17

In your news you need to know with Kaitlin Moore, a rollover accident claims the life of a Michigan man in Northeast San Angelo as icy road conditions are likely to blame.

Just before 10 am Wednesday San Angelo Police were dispatched north of Pulliam Street in the 1300 block of North Loop 306.

Officers say the vehicle had likely skidded on ice and lost control, rolling over multiple times.

The driver, 52 year old Felix Hernandez of Michigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the vehicle was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.

Officers around the area responded to more than a dozen collisions Wednesday morning.

Tom Green County offices had delayed openings because of the icy conditions.

Texas department of transportation sand trucks were out for several hours sanding bridges and overpasses.

//

A man is sent to the hospital after a truck rolled off the road down an embankment

State troopers say the driver was going east on Highway 87 and crossing the Loop bridge when he lost control.

The black pickup slid off the roadway and rolled down the hill.

Paramedics took the man to Shannon Medical Center for treatment.

Officers issued him a citation for unsafe speed.

//

Three people were involved in an accident when a pickup pulling a trailer was traveling northbound on Loop 306 on the FM 388 overpass.

State troopers say the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled off of the roadway after coming to a side skid.

The driver was cited for unsafe speed for the icy condition on the bridge.

Officials say there were no apparent injuries.

//

Thursday morning Fisher, Nolan, Sterling, Coke, Irion, Tom Green, Crockett, Schleicher and Sutton counties are under a freezing fog advisory until 10 am.

Areas of fog have developed with additional development still being possible throughout much of this

morning.

Reduced visibility combined with freezing temperatures will result in hazardous driving conditions through

late morning.

Thursday

Patchy freezing fog before 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

New Year’s Day

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 29. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 49. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.