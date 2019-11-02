Weather Recap for October 2019

San Angelo Daily High Temperatures for the Month of October, 2019

The spooky season has come and gone in a blink of an eye. The first few weeks saw above average temperatures with several days above 90 degrees.

In total, San Angelo saw 20 days of above average temperatures and 10 days below average. Only one day was seasonably normal.

Temperatures finally began to drop to below average by late October with our first freeze warnings being issued for all counties in the Concho Valley.

October 2019 was 1.6 degrees above average.

San Angelo Daily Precipitation Amounts for the Month of October, 2019

October saw a few cold fronts enter into the region with cooler temperatures entering into the Concho Valley. However, it was still a very dry month for much of the region. A total of 0.53 inches of rain fell in the city of San Angelo, 2.2 inches below what the city typically sees for the month of October.

November is officially here and we can expect our temperatures to continue to decrease across the region. The average high temperature for the month of November is a cool 68.3 degrees. The average low is about 42.3 degrees during the nighttime hours.

November is typically drier than October with 1.14 inches of precipitation expected for the city of San Angelo. November is also known to be the first month that snow falls in and around the Concho Valley. While snow is rare for San Angelo, 0.3 inches of snow is the average amount for the month.