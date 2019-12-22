Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home

Wake Up Weather; Sunday December 22, 2019

Top Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday Morning: Most of us waking up to clear skies with winds light from the west-southwest. Temperatures starting out in the high 20s to low 30s across the Concho Valley. Dry conditions expected for the day.

Sunday Afternoon: Temperatures will be rising fast into the high 60s and low 70s. Winds continuing to be calm and shifting to the south-southwest. A few clouds may begin to trickle into parts of the Concho Valley.

Sunday Evening: A few high clouds enter into the region during the overnight hours. Temperatures dipping into the low 30s during the overnight hours.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.