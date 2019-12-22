Wake Up Weather; Sunday December 22, 2019

Sunday Morning: Most of us waking up to clear skies with winds light from the west-southwest. Temperatures starting out in the high 20s to low 30s across the Concho Valley. Dry conditions expected for the day.

Sunday Afternoon: Temperatures will be rising fast into the high 60s and low 70s. Winds continuing to be calm and shifting to the south-southwest. A few clouds may begin to trickle into parts of the Concho Valley.

Sunday Evening: A few high clouds enter into the region during the overnight hours. Temperatures dipping into the low 30s during the overnight hours.