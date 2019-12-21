Wake Up Weather; Saturday December 21, 2019

Saturday Morning: Temperatures in the low 30s during the early morning hours across the Concho Valley. Clear skies for the morning hours with winds light from the north-northwest.

Saturday Afternoon: Temperatures warming steadily into the low 60s for many areas. Some areas could only reach the high 50s. Clear skies continuing with some passing high cirrus clouds. Winds northeast by the evening.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping into the high 20s and low 30s for the Concho Valley. Light winds primarily from the east.