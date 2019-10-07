Viewer photos: Storms form across the Concho Valley

Thank you once again to everyone who sent in these amazing photos. It was an active evening and night for the majority of the Concho Valley as a strong cold front moved through delivering rain, lightning, and even some hail.

We are tracking another cold front for the end of the work week and we could see another repeat of the rain and cooler temperatures. Get your cameras ready for the next cold front.

Let’s start out with last night where the planet Saturn was sitting just beside the moon. We could call it “the night before the storms.”

Moon and Saturn by Chuck Montgomery

It was a hot day with a record high temperature recorded at Mathis Field. 98 degrees for the high temperature. However, the rain finally arrived to cool us off.

Lightning striking the dry landscape – Photo by Rhesa Key:

Raining down – Photo by Denis King:

Marble size hail in Wall, TX courtesy of Chad Glasscock:

We also got some beautiful sunset images as that cold front approached from the north!

Photo by Austin Ayers at Lake Spence:

Southern Tom Green county sunset courtesy of Denis King:

Storms begin to move in near San Angelo, courtesy of Kenneth Grimm:

Night falls but the rain remains. Photo sent in by Savanna Hoyle: