Very little change with the drought as we head into November

A taste of winter weather arrived into the state of Texas and the Concho Valley this week. The panhandle of Texas received a blast of snow over the past week which helped to quench the abnormal and moderate drought conditions in parts of North Texas.

Central parts of Texas continue to hold onto the severe and extreme drought conditions.

There is very little change with the drought conditions in the Concho Valley this week. Extreme westward areas of Crockett county managed to stay out of the drought for many weeks but now are under abnormal conditions.

Extreme drought conditions continue to cling to our central and northern counties with severe conditions extending down into our southern counties.

The chilly temperatures continue into the weekend but we will see them begin to rise by early next week back into the 70s. Rain chances remain minimal and isolated over the next several days.