Unattended death investigation along the Concho River

SAN ANGELO, Texas – (September 4, 2020) Just after 1:25 P.M., the San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to the area of Celebration Bridge located at 349 S. Oakes in regards to a possible body in the water.

Upon officers arrival they discovered a deceased subject and the Criminal Investigation Division was contacted to respond. The Lake Division along with the Crime Scene Unit responded to assist with the investigation and to recover the deceased.

The decedent has been identified as 52-year-old Dachuel Davis.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 657-4264. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

Courtesy of San Angelo Police Department